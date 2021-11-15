Icy roads lead to plethora of crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Monday morning commute was a treacherous one for many.

Crews responded to dozens of crashes during the early morning hours, including multiple crashes along Interstate 69 near Fort Wayne, stretching from County Line Road to Lima Road.

North of Fort Wayne, one crash (pictured) early this morning near Auburn left a Fort Wayne man with a fractured neck. DeKalb County Police say the 26-year-old was headed northbound on I-69 at the 328 mile marker when his truck began to slide due to icy bridge conditions.

The truck went over the guardrail into the center median, then continued over a dirt barrier and landed on the railroad tracks below the bridge. The truck then caught fire, but the driver managed to get out of the vehicle beforehand.

I-69 was reduced to one lane in that area while crews cleared the scene.