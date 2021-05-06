I & M unveils the company’s 5th and largest solar farm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): I & M Power will be unveiling the new St. Joseph Solar Farm in a ceremony today at the site along the Indiana Toll Road between Elkhart and South Bend.

The farm has a 20 megawatt capacity which means it’s capable of powering 2,700 homes annually. It’s comprised of just under 58,000 high tech solar panels that can actually track the sun across the sky to maximize solar absorption.

Officials say that more than 70 percent of the power generated by I&M is emission free, and this new facility is the latest in the company’s ongoing effort toward sustainable energy.

Notre Dame University collaborated with I & M and will purchase 40 percent of the Renewable Energy Credits which will help offset the cost of the farm, while helping Notre Dame with its sustainability efforts.