I-69 project to include DeKalb, Steuben Counties

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO): Get ready for a big construction project on Interstate 69 in DeKalb and Steuben Counties.

INDOT crews will begin work Saturday on a project that includes 15 miles of asphalt resurfacing and several bridge projects.

Work will stretch from the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks in DeKalb County, near Waterloo, to just south of the Michigan State Line.

The first phase will involve lane restrictions on I-69 between mile markers 334 and 350 in Steuben County to allow INDOT contractors to begin road resurfacing work. The $9.8-million project should wrap up toward the end of this year.