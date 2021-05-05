Hyundai recalls 390k vehicles in the US and Canada

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because of a problem that can cause engine fires.

The largest of the two recalls is for more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 to 2015, some of them being recalled for a second time. Brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer and cause a dangerous electrical short. Owners will be notified in June, and until then should park outdoors and away from structures according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. There have been 18 reported fires but no injuries.

The other recall covers almost 187,000 Elantras from 2019 and 2020, and 2019 through 2021 Konas and Velostersn all with 2-liter engines. They have piston rings that may not have been properly heat-treated, causing five reported fires. Owners will be notified by the end of June.