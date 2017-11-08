Husband and wife charged with stealing lottery tickets

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A married couple with ties to Kosciusko County have each been criminally charged in Allen County following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Between January 2017 and February 2017, Paul Adams, 41, and Rachael Adams, 39, entered multiple gas stations and convenience stores in Allen and surrounding counties. They allegedly used various distraction techniques to make off with Hoosier Lottery scratch off tickets they did not pay for. They would then cash in any winning tickets at a different location.

As many as 10 law enforcement agencies in north and northeast Indiana were called about the duo’s scheme.

The case was turned over to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and as a result, they each have been charged with one count of Corrupt Business Influence, a Level 5 Felony, following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Sarah M. Taylor, Executive Director of the Hoosier Lottery added, “The arrest of these two persons resulted from the diligent work of Hoosier Lottery Security Investigators Matt Lewis and Doug Theobald and the excellent cooperation of the Indiana State Police. We are committed to maintaining the integrity and security of the Hoosier Lottery and supporting the 4,500 Hoosier retailers who sell our Lottery products.”