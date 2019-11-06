Huntington voters reject school referendums

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Voters in Huntington County have said “no” to a pair of school referendums that would have raised property taxes for construction and safety projects.
One question on the ballot was for $68-million in repairs to replace the roof of Huntington North High School, after multiple repair jobs, plus upgrade the outdated heating and air conditioning systems and pipework.
The second was for $8-million to direct toward school safety, such as hiring more resource officers, and teacher retention efforts.
If passed, the two measures would’ve meant an extra $135 in taxes per year for a home worth $100,000.
There’s zero accountability written into the referendums. We were put into this position by previous school boards who thought building maintenance was an option, and neglected the care of our buildings. Who’s to say that later school boards won’t also neglect the buildings? There is a serious trust issue that needs addressed before allowing this level of spending.
We are currently paying for four schools with a fifth currently under construction. I’m not certain if the HNHS field house is paid off or not.