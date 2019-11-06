Huntington voters reject school referendums

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Voters in Huntington County have said “no” to a pair of school referendums that would have raised property taxes for construction and safety projects.

One question on the ballot was for $68-million in repairs to replace the roof of Huntington North High School, after multiple repair jobs, plus upgrade the outdated heating and air conditioning systems and pipework.

The second was for $8-million to direct toward school safety, such as hiring more resource officers, and teacher retention efforts.

If passed, the two measures would’ve meant an extra $135 in taxes per year for a home worth $100,000.