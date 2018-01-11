Huntington University sponsoring The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons exhibit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Huntington University’s School of the Arts is sponsoring The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons exhibit at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, Ind.

The exhibit traces the development of Warner’s cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Tweety and The Road Runner. It also explores the techniques used to create animated films. Works by all of the studio’s directors, including Chuck Jones, Tex Avery, Friz Freleng and Bob Clampett will be on display.

The exhibit will be on display from January 10 through February 7 at the Clark Gallery. There will also be special 2 p.m. showings of Looney Tunes Animated Shorts in the Ford Theater on January 13 and 20, with a $2 admission fee.

“The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons is a museum-quality exhibit and we are honored to host it at the Honeywell Center,” said Andrea Zwiebel, Honeywell’s Director of Arts & Entertainment, in a press release. “The exhibition is designed to teach the basics of animated with iconic artwork.”