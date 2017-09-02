Huntington University named to Princeton Review’s “best” list

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): An area college has been named one of the best colleges in the Midwest.

Huntington University says they’ve made Princeton Review’s “best in the Midwest” list for 2018.

It’s the 11th year in a row the college has made it onto the list, which recognizes 157 other institutions in 12 Midwestern states, including Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan. Princeton Review editors made their choices based on data the company collected directly from college visits, as well as the opinions of college counselors and advisers.

A total of 658 colleges nationwide, which the Review says were considered “academically outstanding and well worth consideration in a college search,” made the overall list.