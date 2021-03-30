Huntington to end capacity limits April 6; require masks until May 31

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Huntington announced two changes to COVID-19 mitigations on Tuesday.

All venue capacity restrictions at businesses and other entities will be lifted on April 6 in city limits. That will be in place as long as the county’s COVID-19 advisory level on the state’s color-coded map is orange, yellow or blue. Also, the locally-enforced mask requirement will become an advisory starting on May 31.

The mask policy applies within city limits and requires anyone 8 or older to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose in indoor public places.

“The reason for that eight week difference between the capacity restrictions rolling back and the mask mandate becoming advisory is because we recognize in that eight weeks there’s a space of time for us to reach a threshold of vaccine and viral immunity that ultimately will transform COVID-19 from a public health issue to a matter of personal health and deliberation,” Mayor Richard Strick said.

Businesses within city limits will be able to enact their own mask policies after May 31.