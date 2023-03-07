Huntington student suspended after being found with BB gun

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – The Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) and Riverview Middle School were made aware Monday that a student had an airsoft BB gun.

A search of the student, as well as the student’s locker and belongings, resulted in the discovery of CO2 cartridges, but no gun.

After school was dismissed, the school received a call from the Buys & Girls Club stating that they had the same student at their facility. They also reported that the student had bragged about being searched at school. School staff then searched the student again at that facility and discovered the gun.

The student is now serving a 10-day out of school suspension, with a recommendation for expulsion.