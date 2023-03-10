Huntington standoff ends peacefully Thursday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A standoff in Huntington that resulted in the Allen County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team being called Thursday ended peacefully.

Huntington officers attempted warrant service on three people in the 1600 block of Sabine Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. Two people were taken into custody without incident.

A third, Brandon Bryant, barricaded himself in a crawl space under the home. Bryant is a known offender to the department and known to carry weapons.

The SWAT team arrived at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Shortly after 9 p.m., contact was made with Bryant and he surrendered to law enforcement without further incident.