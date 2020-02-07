Huntington School Bus involved in crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Nobody was hurt in a crash involving a Huntington school bus this morning.

The Huntington County Community School Corporation tells WOWO News the bus was rear-ended on US 24 this morning near the Cedar Run Apartments.

Students from Riverview Middle School and Huntington North High School were on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported. Still, staff members are contacting parents about the incident, and all students involved will go through the district’s safety protocol.