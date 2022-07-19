Huntington officials searching for armed and dangerous man

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Charles Benfer has active warrants for resisting and multiple other charges have been filed against him.

Officials say over the last week or so they have tried to stop Benfer while he was riding his motorcycle, a 2004 or 2005 Suzuki GSXR, claiming Benfer has been taunting deputies, Huntington Police, Indiana State Police and local Marhsals into a pursuit, reaching very dangerous speeds.

They also say Benfer recently fired a weapon in city limits.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding Benfer and taking him into custody. He has no known address. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s department at 260-356-8316 or Huntington Police at 260-356-7110.