Huntington Fire Department to add three firefighters

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): The three positions will be added over the next three years, with the first being filled early next year.

Fire Chief Tony Johnson says that the additional firefighters will allow for all trucks to have a minimum of four firefighters at all times. This will help prevent a situation where a unit may have to wait for an additional truck before beginning search and rescue or other activities.

The department operates two frontline firetrucks, as well as one reserve truck and a tower truck. They currently employ 35 firefighters. By 2024, with the new additions, that number will increase to 38.

Applications are currently being accepted here through January 14th.