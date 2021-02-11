Huntington Fire Department receives $5,000 toward baby box

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): The Huntington Fire Department received a $5,000 check Wednesday in their effort to install a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The check, which came from the Huntington County Community Foundation, means the department is at nearly 80 percent of its $30,000 goal for the box that will be installed at the Etna Avenue Fire Station.

Fire Chief Tony Johnson says that he anticipates installation of the box this spring.

Donations from individuals, churches and local organizations have totaled more than $23,000.

To donate, click here or write a check to the Huntington County Community Foundation with “baby box” in the memo line and mail it to P.O. Box 5037, Huntington, IN 46750.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes says that five babies were surrendered last year under the state’s safe haven laws that allow a mother in crisis to surrender a child less than 30 days old without fear of arrest or prosecution.

A baby box is installed on an exterior wall of a fire station or hospital where a mother can place a newborn inside that triggers a silent alarm from inside the building.