Huntington County under financial audit following firing of two employees

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): State officials are looking into Huntington County’s finances after the firing of two department heads.

Matt Taylor was in charge of Huntington’s city and county government IT department, while his wife Melissa was the director of the county’s public safety dispatch department. They were both fired on the same day last month, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Commissioner Rob Miller couldn’t say exactly why:

“The county auditor had seen a couple of things that threw up a red flag and that’s all I’m at liberty to say right now.”

Miller wouldn’t comment on why the two were fired other than that, saying it’s an ongoing investigation and a personnel issue. The State Board of Accounts is currently going over the books to see if the Indiana State Police needs to get involved.