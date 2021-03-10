Huntington County to begin distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): An area COVID-19 vaccination clinic will soon begin using the single-shot Johnson & Johnson version.

Huntington County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pflieger tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they’ll be getting about 200 doses per week of the shot, and while it’s not considered as effective as the other options, it’s effective enough where it counts:

“They’re both equally effective in the sense that they’re both decreasing hospitalizations and deaths,” Pflieger says.

The Huntington County clinic also distributes the Moderna version of the shot, but those who use the clinic won’t get to choose which shot they get due to limited supplies.

The Moderna and Pfizer versions of the vaccine are considered to be 95% and 94%, respectively, effective at fighting the coronavirus overall. Pfizer’s shot is 92% effective against severe disease, while Moderna’s is considered 100% effective.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered 66% overall effective, and 85% effective against severe disease.