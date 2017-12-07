Huntington County Judge sued for “sex-based harassment”

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington probation officer is suing a Huntington Circuit Court Judge for “sex-based harassment” and discrimination.

That’s according to court records cited by our Partners in News at ABC 21. The filing includes copies of social media posts allegedly sent to Chief Probation Officer Heather Malone by Judge Thomas Hakes, including numerous photos of Hakes, with one including the message “admit it, you miss me.”

She also accuses Hakes of driving by her home, and recommending she be denied a pay raise after he found out she had begun dating someone.

This is the second woman to make such allegations toward Hakes in as many years: last year it was a fellow judge that filed a complaint of Hakes acting “inappropriately” toward a female employee.