Huntington County confirms the first case of COVID-19

By
Brian Davis
-
(Supplied/CDC)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Huntington County has confirmed a case of COVID-19. The patient is not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home. No further details have been released due to medical privacy laws.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here