Huntington company adding solar capabilities

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Officials from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems in Huntington today will celebrate the completion of the company’s first-ever solar array. The system consists of more than 2,600, 450-watt solar panels.

Bendix, which is a division of Germany-based Knorr-Bremse, says the solar installation will be able to produce 1.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

The industrial brake maker says that is enough power to handle 30% of the Huntington plant’s needs and reduce its carbon footprint by 19%.

The global company has committed to cut CO2 emissions in half by 2030.