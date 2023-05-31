Huntertown warehouse fire being investigated by two state agencies

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) – A Wednesday morning warehouse fire in Huntertown is being investigated by two state agencies.

The Huntertown Fire Department tells our partners in news at 21 Alive they were called to Seamless Flooring Solutions near West Shoaff and Lima Roads around 5 a.m. after a passerby called 911.

Additional area firefighters had to be called in to help due to resources also being used for a crash on I-69. Once even units were on scene, the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office was called in to investigate because the warehouse was storing pull tabs, with the Indiana Gaming Commission also sending an investigator.