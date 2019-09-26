Hunters to Help Hungry Hoosiers

STATEWIDE (WOWO) – Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry wants to remind hunters and landowners about their deer donation program.

If anyone has any extra meat that they would like to donate, they can donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need initiative. Just take the deer to a local processor or butcher shop and mention to them that you would like to donate it to Hoosier’s Feeding the Hungry with no charge.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has partnered with 82 meet processors statewide and is encouraging donations of large game and livestock. Financial support is raised to pay for processing fees on donations. The meat is given to local hunger relief agencies.

Many Hoosiers that work hard to pay their bills are struggling to feed their families. According to the latest Feeding America Map the Meal Gap report, Indiana has 887,070 people struggling with hunger, 273,380 of which are children.

For more information on Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need initiative, click here.