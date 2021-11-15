Hunter injured in accidental shooting

ARCOLA, Ind. (WOWO): An Arcola man was shot Sunday morning in what officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are calling a hunting accident.

The DNR says the 57-year-old was deer hunting on private property along Felger Road with three other hunters when he was shot at about 9am by one of the others. He was taken to a nearby hospital and last reported in good condition.

Everyone involved was wearing hunter orange, as required by Indiana law, and the DNR says the incident is still under investigation.

