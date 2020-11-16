Hundreds still impacted by Sunday storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Yesterday’s strong winds left thousands of Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark.

The Fort Wayne-based utility says more than 14,000 customers in Indiana and Michigan either lost power completely or were otherwise affected in some way. Winds that gusted to over 60 miles per hour at times downed more than 30 utility poles and more power lines.

As of 5am today, 273 customers were still impacted by some 60 outages in Fort Wayne out of a total of 3,450 customers still impacted by more than 300 ongoing outages.

I&M expects to have everyone back up and running by 11pm.