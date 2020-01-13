Hundreds of GM temps fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s another disagreement between union members and General Motors.

About 150 temp workers at the Fort Wayne GM plant now hold permanent jobs, but more than 200 have also been let go.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, it’s due to a new labor agreement made between the United Auto Workers union and the automaker after a nationwide strike that lasted longer than a month last year.

The local UAW branch says it had been in “intense conversations” to keep more temps on-board, but GM’s story differs; the company says it tried to keep 240 additional workers on a part-time basis but couldn’t get the UAW to agree to its proposal.