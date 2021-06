FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’ve got some spare time and love animals, Humane Fort Wayne could use some help tonight.

The animal shelter will be teaming up with Hop River Brewing Company to make enrichment toys for the cats and dogs currently under Humane Fort Wayne’s care. Such toys stimulate the minds of pets and keep them happy and healthy while they wait for adoption.

They’re asking for volunteers to stop by Hop River’s location on North Harrison Street between 6pm and 8pm to lend a hand.

You can find more details here.