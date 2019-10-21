Human remains found in Northeastern Allen County

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what they believe to be human remains, found in a wooded area about 150 feet from Doehrman Road near Woodburn in Northeast Allen County.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the remains were found Sunday, and that they have been there for at least six months. Investigators from the University of Indianapolis Anthropology Department are on the way and will be taking the lead in processing the remains as well as the investigation.

Further details are pending.