FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after human remains were found behind a home off of Shore Drive.

A skeleton of a man was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area in the 6000 block of East Shore Drive, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. Investigators did find a wallet by the remains along with identification, but the Allen County Coroner’s office will make an official ruling.

Meantime, no foul play expected.