Huge turn out for grand opening of Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A large crowd showed up for the opening of Fort Wayne’s new Promenade Park Friday.

The $20-million park officially opened at 5:30 p.m. Friday, but festivities will continue through Sunday, August 11 with various activities.

The kickoff started with Mayor Tom Henry, along with other city officials, welcoming the community to the new park from a stage that was set up in the St. Marys River.

“The momentum and excitement we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne is evident with the completion of Promenade Park. Tonight’s official opening of the park and a weekend full of unique activities are clear examples of a community that’s united and moving forward in a positive direction,” said Mayor Henry. “Riverfront Fort Wayne positions our city as a point of destination for more economic development opportunities, job growth, new residents, and strong and thriving neighborhoods. Promenade Park was a collective effort with the public and private sectors coming together to say Fort Wayne is worth investing in for today and to help ensure a bright future.”

Activities for the celebration on Friday include performances at the Sweetwater Bandshell, Pyroscope Performance & Shindigz St. Marys River Lighting, Promenade Park tours, Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap, PNC Playground, “What Color is Love?” sensory installation, Arise green wall installation and community arts programming.

Saturday festivities include Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races, St, Marys River Boat tours, kayak parade, and the riverfront revival lighted boat parade.

Sunday will feature Promenade Park tours, Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap, PNC Playground children’s activities, “What Color is Love?” sensory installation, community recreation programming, and more.

The park itself has many sights to see. Fountains, swinging benches, trails, wetlands, dining gardens, kids canal, gardens, outdoor amphitheater, kayaking, playground, foosball, corn hole, and ping pong.