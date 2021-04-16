HUD awards Indiana $97M to address homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded nearly $97 million to more than a dozen Indiana communities to help create affordable housing and services for people experiencing homelessness. The funding is part of nearly $5 billion being awarded nationwide as part of the American Rescue Plan.

HUD says the funding can support efforts including the development of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, supportive services, and acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter units.

“Homelessness in the United States was increasing even before COVID-19, and we know the pandemic has only made the crisis worse,” said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. “With this strong funding, communities across the country will have the resources needed to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one.”

The Indiana recipients include: