HR consulting firm expands operations in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An integrated HR and benefits consulting firm will expand its operations in Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday the company, Buck, will open its Benefits Outsourcing Center of Excellence (BOCOE) in Fort Wayne by the end of 2019. The BOCOE will help Buck expand its outsourcing footprint throughout the US in the year ahead.

Buck currently has 50 employees serving 200 clients out of the Fort Wayne office, and the BOCOE will accommodate up to 50 new employees by the end of the year.

“Buck’s expansion in Fort Wayne will create a number of exciting employment opportunities that will benefit individuals looking for a good job and career advancement,” said Mayor Henry in a PR Newswire release. “Companies like Buck play a critical role in our collective efforts to further enhance our City, foster job creation and promote business growth.”