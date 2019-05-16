Howe Military Academy has $4-million price tag

HOWE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Howe Military Academy is officially up for sale.

The asking price? $4-million.

The academy announced in March that it would close its doors at the end of the school year. The How Military Academy first opened in 1884, and has turned out more than 5,000 graduates.

RELATED: Howe Military Academy announces its closing

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the academy is being sold as one unit – with 63 acres that include 26 buildings, a paved road system and a solar power farm with a nine-year lease.

The Zacher Company is in charge of the sale, and notes the campus could serve as a place for educational, retirement or recreational purposes.