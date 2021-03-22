House sustains heavy damage in weekend fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One Fort Wayne firefighter needed medical treatment while fighting a blaze in western Fort Wayne yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 9400 block of Stage Coach Drive, near the intersection of Covington and Scott Roads, at about 1:35pm. They found the rear of the home engulfed in flames and immediately went to work to make sure nobody was still inside.

The firefighter was treated for dehydration during the firefighting process; no other injuries were reported.

The home sustained heavy damage and it took almost an hour to bring the fire under control since it had spread to the basement, first floor, and attic. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.