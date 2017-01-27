INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says lawmakers need to “continue educating the public” about the need for a tax increase to pay for infrastructure projects.

RELATED: First 2017 Indiana road funding improvement plan unveiled

The Indianapolis Republican said Thursday that he wants to hold a contest to highlight the issue. He says whoever finds the worst pothole would be awarded a prize.

Bosma has taken the lead on a proposal that includes a 10-cent fuel tax increase and charging an additional $15 dollars to register most vehicles. A House transportation committee gave preliminary approval to the bill during a meeting Wednesday.

RELATED: Gas tax bill passes House Committee

But while Bosma has vowed to pass some sort of plan to fund roads, conservative groups and Democrats are targeting Republicans over the tax increase. They think anti-tax Republicans are hypocritical for supporting the plan.