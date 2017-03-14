House passes bill to allow Allen County to appoint all Health Board members

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana House has approved a proposal by a New Haven Republican that would allow allow Allen County to appoint all of the members of its county board of health.

Currently, Allen County fully funds the seven-member board, with County Executives appointing four board members and the Mayor of Fort Wayne appointing the remaining three. Representative Dave Heine says Mayor Tom Henry requested the change.

“Mayor Tom Henry has asked Allen County executives to start filling the three positions he traditionally appoints to the county’s Board of Health and this legislation would legally allow that to happen,” Heine said. “Since the county provides the entirety of the board’s funding, they should be the ones to appoint all the board members.”

The bill will not change anything but allow the county to fill the full seven-member board and allow them to comply with the current model of organization being used in 86 of 92 other counties in Indiana.

Approved by the House of Representatives and Senate, the bill now awaits the consideration of Governor Eric Holcomb.