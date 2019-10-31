House formalizes Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO/AP): The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on a 232-196 vote.

Democrats Collin Peterson and Jeff Van Drew were the only Democrats to vote against the resolution, joining every Republican, as the resolution passed along party lines.

The passage of the resolution authorizes the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to conduct open hearings on Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political opponents by withholding military aid and an Oval Office meeting craved by the country’s new president.

Democrats said the procedures — which give them the ability to curb the president’s lawyers from calling witnesses, but will also allow them to cross-examine witnesses — are similar to rules used during the impeachment proceedings of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Republicans complained they were skewed against Trump.

“It’s not fair to the president of the United States, it’s not fair to the House of Representatives, it’s not fair to the American people,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.