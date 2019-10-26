House fire leaves two with minor injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people suffered minor injuries after a house fire in northern Fort Wayne.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25, the Fort Wayne Fire Department received word of a house fire. When the firefighters arrived, they noticed a large amount of flames in the back of the home and coming out of the roof.

Two people were in the house at the time and were able to make it out on their own. They were sent to an area hospital to be treated. The owner of the house also had eight cats and four of them died in the blaze.

The fire department was able to bring the fire under control in 30 minutes.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.