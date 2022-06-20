DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A house fire in DeKalb County late Sunday Night required efforts from multiple agencies. The fire happened around 10:51 P.M Sunday as multiple fire agencies as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were called to the fire in the 6900 block of County Road 62. Crews found that the east half of the house was engulfed in flames as well as a vehicle parked in the driveway. County Road 62 was shut down from State Road 101 to County Road 71 for emergency vehicles only. The fire was quickly extinguished by responding fire agencies. All occupants of the house were able to exit safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.