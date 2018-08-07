House badly damaged in Monday night fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Last night’s severe weather may have ended up costing one Fort Wayne family their home.

Firefighters were called to a home at 10917 Sherrelwood Court at about 9:45pm last night to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the house’s roof, in the middle of a storm that featured heavy rain and lightning. One adult and two children who were at the home managed to all get out on their own.

Firefighters attacked the blaze, which had extended into other areas of the home, and were able to get it under control in about 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire is officially still under investigation.