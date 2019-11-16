Hour-long chase has fiery end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were arrested after leading police on a one-hour chase last night.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Fort Wayne police officers tried to initiate a traffic stop after someone reported a suspicious vehicle near an apartment complex close to the intersection of South Anthony Blvd. and Colerick St. at about 9:30pm.

The car sped away, through New Haven and then onto I-469 and I-69, despite the usage of stop sticks at several points.

The suspects’ car eventually caught fire and the chase ended on the Interstate just north of Grant County. Nobody was reportedly injured.

The suspects’ names and charges were not released.