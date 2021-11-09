Hotel fire snarls Lima Rd. traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A hotel fire in Fort Wayne this morning caused some severe traffic backups on a major road.

Crews were called to deal with a fire at the Hawthorn Suites in the 4900 block of Lima Road, near the intersection with Ley Rd. and just south of Interstate 69, just after 8am.

Southbound Lima Rd. traffic was slowed down to a crawl while firefighters dealt with the blaze, which was finally under control at around 9:30am. Some pets were rescued, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.