Hot chicken restaurant coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Joella’s Hot Chicken will be opening in Fort Wayne by the end of this year.

The Louisville-based chain will open their fourth location in the state at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd. There are two other restaurants in the Indianapolis area and one in Bloomington.

“We are excited for hot chicken fans in Fort Wayne to get a taste of our spiced just right hot chicken and Southern side dishes,” said Christina Happel, Regional Vice President of Operations for Joella’s Hot Chicken. “Guests in Indy and Bloomington have embraced Joella’s, and we are thrilled that later this year we will be able to serve more of this great state by opening in Fort Wayne.”

More details on the Fort Wayne location’s grand opening are to come, including plans to give away free hot chicken for a year to the first 100 people in line.

Joella’s started in 2015, and now has eight locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.