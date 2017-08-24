Hose leak burns Whitley County students on school bus

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Several Whitley County students were burned this week when a hose leak on their school bus caused them to be hit with steam and antifreeze.

“We all thought it was gas, and the bus driver told us it was antifreeze, and it started burning all the kids,” says Indiana Springs Middle School 8th grader Cierra Holdeman, telling our Partners in News at ABC 21 what happened Monday afternoon.

Her father claims the bus driver took more than three and a half minutes to pull over, despite the screams from kids in the back of the bus.

The school district says the driver followed protocol and evacuated the bus as soon as she realized what was wrong, adding that what happened is “very rare”.