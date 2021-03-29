Hoosiers 30+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hoosiers aged 30 and older now qualify for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Indiana Department of Health made the move this morning on the state’s Coronavirus website. The previous cutoff was age 40, and the state will open up vaccines to everyone 16 and up on Wednesday.

The expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers.

First responders, teachers, and healthcare workers are also among those who can get the shot; find a full list of those eligible here.

Click here to register, or call 211.