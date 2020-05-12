Hoosier utilities looking to recoup lost revenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Inside INdiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Indiana Michigan Power is among a group of utilities that are looking to charge customers more to make up for their losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten utilities are asking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for permission to use the pandemic as a reason to raise rates in the near future, saying the crisis and related government orders “have resulted in significantly reduced load and revenues for some utilities.”
They didn’t disclose how much money they expect to lose from the pandemic, which has included utilities suspending disconnections over unpaid bills, nor did they state how much they would all seek to raise customer rates.
NIPSCO was also among the petition’s signees; read more, including the full petition, here.
Wait a minute…So the general demand goes down, utilities want to jack the Price up? Nice way to Kick people while they are down. If this is how the utility companies are going to treat customers, every time my power goes out, I am going to sue the utility company for my loss of revenue for my business, Even if the reason is out of their control. Following this model, everyone needs to jack up their prices (restaurants, barber shops, etc…) to make up their losses. What a stupid idea as the country starts back.