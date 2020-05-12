Hoosier utilities looking to recoup lost revenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Inside INdiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Indiana Michigan Power is among a group of utilities that are looking to charge customers more to make up for their losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten utilities are asking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for permission to use the pandemic as a reason to raise rates in the near future, saying the crisis and related government orders “have resulted in significantly reduced load and revenues for some utilities.”

They didn’t disclose how much money they expect to lose from the pandemic, which has included utilities suspending disconnections over unpaid bills, nor did they state how much they would all seek to raise customer rates.

NIPSCO was also among the petition’s signees; read more, including the full petition, here.