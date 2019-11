INDIANA (WOWO): Gun background checks and education are among the items that Hoosiers say lawmakers should make a priority.

According to an annual study issued by Ball State University, 65% of Indiana residents that participated in the poll say improving our public schools should be a priority, 83% of them say there should be increased background checks for gun sales, and 62% say public safety and reducing crime should be a chief focus for officials.

You can read the full study here.