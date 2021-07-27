Hoosier Hospitals ranked among nation’s best

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): Nine Indiana hospitals have been designated among the best in the state as part of U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals ranking. The publication ranks hospitals on a state-by-state basis and among several specialty categories, including cancer, ear, nose & throat, and geriatrics.

The Indiana University Health Medical Center in Indianapolis tops the list of hospitals in the Hoosier State. It is the only hospital that is also ranked among specialty categories, coming in at No. 34 for Ear, Nose & Throat, and No. 48 for Geriatrics.

The hospital is also listed as “high performing” in several other categories, such as gastroenterology & GI surgery, urology, colon cancer surgery, COPD, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, knee replacement surgery, lung cancer surgery, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

The full Indiana rankings include: