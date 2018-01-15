Hoosier in Hawaii for false ICBM alarm: “It was mass panic”

HONOLULU (Network Indiana): A Hoosier in Hawaii says it was mass chaos and terror on Saturday when Emergency Management Officials sent an emergency alert warning about a ballistic missile on its way to the island.

It wasn’t until about 30 minutes later that they confirmed the alert, sent out to all cell phones on the island and every radio station, was a “mistake.”

Bryce Blay is vacationing on the island of Oahu with his fiance and says he was lying in bed, playing on his phone, when the alert popped up:

“I woke up my fiance in a frenzy – telling her she needed to get dressed. She was wondering what was going on,” Blay says. “We ran out onto the street, tried to find a bunch of people so we could figure out where to find shelter.”

He says there was a bit of “mass panic” as people ran from their hotel, looking for somewhere to hide. The FCC is investigating the mix-up, which Hawaiian officials have apologized for.