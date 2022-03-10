Hoosier broadcasters to prepare for severe weather with Emergency Alert System test

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A statewide Live Tornado Alert test is planned for Tuesday, March 15th between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana, which runs from March 13th to 19th.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association in cooperation with the National Weather Service will be conducting a test of the state Emergency Alert System during that time. The alert can occur anytime during the 30-minute window. The event is done to ensure that the system is working properly. In the event of severe or inclement weather on the day of the test, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 16th at the same time.