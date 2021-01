COLUMBUS, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne resident who was identified as one of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month has been arrested.

Jon Schaffer of Columbus is facing six charges, including “engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building,” according to the Indianapolis branch of the FBI.

Investigators say Schaffer, who attended Northrop High School in Fort Wayne but dropped out in 1984, was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol Police with “bear spray.”